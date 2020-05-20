Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 13 spoilers: The Star Trek spoof







Next week, Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 13 is going to deliver what is quite possibly one of its weirdest episodes to date. Yet, that may be one of the reasons why it is so good. The title here is “The One Where We’re Trapped on TV,” which seems to be a pretty clear nod to Friends. Yet, the episode is going to spoof and/or reference a lot of different shows across the board — the photo above features a couple of your time-traveling favorites in a Star Trek sort of world. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a chance to see a Downton Abbey spoof mixed in there as well.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 13 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

BREAKING FREE – After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Marc Guggenheim directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#514). Original airdate 5/26/2020.

The thing about this episode is that while there will be some significant plot events that happen, it’s really not so much about that. Instead, the real goal here is to be able to just enjoy the show at its weirdest and wackiest. Legends of Tomorrow is basically the superhero show version of Community, where it exists off in its own little world where it’s allowed to do virtually whatever it wants. The crazier the show gets, and the better it tends to be more often than not.

For the record, this episode is the last before we get around to the finale. Doesn’t that add to the drama?

