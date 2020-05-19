Is For Life new tonight on ABC? More season 2 hopes







Is For Life new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to come bearing more answers to that subject … and then also look ahead while we’re at it.

For the time being, though, let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the legal drama on the air. Last week was the season finale, and it ended in a pretty dramatic fashion: You ended up seeing Aaron Wallace presented with a rather delicate offer by Maskins: He can get clemency and a path to the free world, or continue to fight on in a retrial. There is no guarantee that he will win, and there is also a chance that his family and loved ones could be thrown into the metaphorical fire in this instance.

We’ll have to wait and see just what Aaron decides, though we have a hard time imagining that he is just going to give in to what Maskins wants. For the time being, For Life has not been renewed for a season 2. While we’d love to sit here and say that the series is coming back, nothing is confirmed. We remain optimistic, and we certainly hope that there will be some element of news on the subject by the end of this month.

Provided that For Life does return for another season, the one thing that you will especially need to be is patient. Given that season 1 did not premiere until midseason, we have a hard time imagining that season 2 will launch before we get around to 2021. We’re fine with waiting; we just need to get the news on it coming back! Last season being the final one is simply not acceptable.

