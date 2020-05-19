Good Trouble season 3, grown-ish return dates delayed at Freeform







If you’re excited to check out Good Trouble season 3 or the return of grown-ish to The CW, know this — you’re going to be waiting for quite some time in order to see it.

Today, Freeform confirmed that both of these series are now on hold due to the global health crisis — in other words, the same thing that is delaying the vast majority of programs out there. Both of these series are now slated to come back at some point in 2021. Everything at the moment is still up in the air but, for the time being, we applaud that the network is at least trying to take safety seriously. It’s better to wait and make sure everything is safe before rushing in and trying to get more programming on the air.

For Freeform to make these sort of moves with grown-ish and Good Trouble is especially bold, mostly because you’re looking here at two of the network’s most-popular shows overall. They continue to draw a big online viewership and with their audience being so young, they are sending a pretty important message to viewers to take this sort of thing seriously. Remember that it is young people who, by and large, are chomping at the bit to rush this health crisis to an end even though that this is far from the best thing in the world.

Once there’s more news to report on here, we’ll be sure to let you know — but, for now, patience is going to remain a rather important virtue.

Freeform does at least have some more programming on the air while you wait — just think in terms of Siren and Motherland: Fort Salem, which are both currently on the air.

Back in March, we had to shut down Good Trouble production due to COVID-19. As a result, #GoodTrouble Season 3 will be back in 2021 instead of this summer. We promise it will be worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/786MAZOgBC — Good Trouble (@GoodTrouble) May 19, 2020

