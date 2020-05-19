NCIS season 18, Blue Bloods season 11 still on 2020 CBS Fall Schedule







Today CBS officially unveiled their 2020 fall schedule, and it is one stuffed full of surprises — mostly in terms of what is still there!

While the majority of the other broadcast networks at the moment are really shying away from putting a lot of new content on the air, what you’re seeing today is CBS continuing to go all-in on the prospect of putting more shows on the schedule. Their idea at the moment seems to be trying to offer up some hope that it can be business-as-usual, at least to a certain extent, later this year. It’s worth noting that none of these shows are 100% confirmed to premiere this September, meaning that we could be stuck waiting until we get around to October or even November before they come on the air.

Remember that CBS also said today that they are looking at putting Big Brother back on the air this summer, though there is no 100% guarantee of it at the moment.

Take a look at the full network schedule below and remember that all times listed are Eastern Standard. This is all very much still subject to change.

Monday

8:00 – The Neighborhood

8:30 – Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 – All Rise

10:00 – Bull

Tuesday

8:00 – NCIS

9:00 – FBI

10:00 – FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday

8:00 – Survivor

9:00 – The Amazing Race

10:00 – SEAL Team

Remember that The Amazing Race has already filmed, which makes it so much easier to program that a lot of the network’s other shows. We still have no idea how they will get Survivor done for the fall, but we’ll see just what the future holds…

Thursday

8:00 – Young Shelton

8:30 – B Positive (new comedy)

9:00 – Mom

9:30 – The Unicorn

10:00 – Evil

Friday

8:00 – MacGyver

9:00 – Magnum PI

10:00 – Blue Bloods

There are some new episodes of MacGyver that are already in the can, so that’s one less thing that you’re going to have to worry about moving forward.

What do you think about the CBS fall schedule?

