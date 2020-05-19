Big Brother 22: CBS still ‘optimistic’ about future this summer







While it does not appear as though there is going to be a Big Brother 22 this summer, we’re not giving up hope for the long-term future. After all, it does seem as though the network has at least a few plans when it comes to mapping out what the future holds.

Speaking per Deadline alongside their fall-schedule reveal, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl gave a pretty strong indication that they were looking to put some more of the long-running reality show on the air — and Love Island USA along with it:

“With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on … Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.”

So just how early could it be? For the time being, we’re not altogether optimistic about it happening in mid-June or early July. Mid-to-late July seems to be the earliest that we could get even close to something happening, with late July or early August serving as a possible premiere date. The most important thing is that everyone is done safely. We think it’s going to take an abundance of testing before anything can be determined safe — the last thing that any of these cast members should be forced to think about when they are participating on a show is whether or not it is safe for them to do so. Meanwhile, crews shouldn’t have to risk their health for the sake of a job.

This is a very fluid situation; with that, we think things could very well shift and change over the next few weeks.

