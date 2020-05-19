The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?







Is there a chance at a The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart season 2 at ABC, following the events of tonight’s finale? Within this piece, we’re going do our best to break all of that down!

Let’s start by saying this first and foremost — we didn’t think that this show was going to be anywhere near as entertaining as it’s been. It’s had some good cast members, and the presence of two legitimately great people like Chris and Bri helps to lift it over the top. The problem was that the premise for the show was so ridiculous that it was hard to really attract people from the get-go. Did anyone really think that a singing show combined with The Bachelor was the best idea in the world?

The biggest issue that Listen to Your Heart faces on the road to a season 2 is that the ratings just weren’t that great. We do think that the folks over at ABC are considering that and, as much as they love this franchise, we don’t quite foresee them just banking on this concept for too much more. They’d probably rather come up with something else to air in this timeslot.

So, even though we have a hard time imagining that there is going to be a Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart season 2, we’re actually rather happy that this show existed. It was a silly, fun little diversion at the time the world needed it. Sometimes, things don’t have to be any deeper than that. Not all shows are really meant to stick around forever.

