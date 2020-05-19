





Tonight, Songland season 2 had a visit from country super-duo Florida Georgia Line, and it was pretty clear from the get-go just what those two were going to do.

The moment that we heard Griffen Palmer’s song “Second Guessing” early on in the show, we were pretty much sold that this was going to be the song chosen in the end. We were even more sold once we made it through the whole thing. This is a song that seemed to be more or less the perfect choice for what Florida Georgia Line want to do at this point in their career — deliver a big, anthemic song that can allow them to carve out another hit. We see this being a song that does extremely well on country radio and playing at every school dance out there in the world.

Also, it’s worth noting that this wasn’t really a song that needing the same sweeping changes as some of the others. It was pretty clear from the start that this was the frontrunner and with that, we saw the other songs featured on the night try to find their way to compete. Lukr proved to be an interesting talent (just like he has an interesting stage name) — yet, we don’t think he could get his track on the same level where it screamed instant hit.

Despite being a fairly predictable episode of the show overall, kudos to Florida Georgia Line for at the very least delivering a fun episode of television. There was some good music throughout and they seemed to be totally game for the process.

Do you think that Florida Georgia Line made the right choice on Songland tonight?

