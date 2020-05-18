The Voice finale: About CammWess ‘Save It for Tomorrow’ original song







Tonight on The Voice, you are going to see the final performance show of the season! Not only will the top five be taking on covers, but there are also some original songs that will be coming your way. Think of this as an opportunity to better understand who some of these artists will be on the outside world once this show is done.

For the sake of this article, the focus is on CammWess and “Save It for Tomorrow,” a song that he actually co-wrote with John Legend per a report from Mjsbigblog. We have no real idea as to how exactly the two found the time to work on this together, but what they’ve really put together here is a pop-forward number that really allows his voice to shine. There’s a little bit of soul in here and you can feel some of melodic lines that John has helped to make famous as a musician. There’s a snippet of it that is already available over on iTunes, and we think that this is something that a lot of his diehard fans are going to very much like. Musically, it does suit him very well.

Will it help him win the show? We’ve said for a little while that it feels like this season is CammWess or Thunderstorm Artis’ to win. Both of these guys are insanely talented and possess that rare ability to make viewers feel something that is deep and extremely heartfelt. We still think that it’s going to be a close contest after hearing both of these original songs, but at least in here CammWess does his best in order to state his case for why he deserves the prize.

