The Voice finale: About Toneisha Harris ‘My Superhero’ original song







Tonight on The Voice, you are going to see the final performance show of the season! Not only will the top five be taking on covers, but there are also some original songs that will be coming your way. Think of this as an opportunity to better understand who some of these artists will be on the outside world once this show is done.

For the sake of this article, the focus is on Toneisha Harris and her original song “My Superhero” — a song that has a very specific meaning for her. In an interview with The Flyer earlier this year, she revealed that she wrote this song inspired by her son and his leukemia battle:

“He showed us what strength was. It was the child teaching the parent. And so, now seeing him here and now seeing him fight for my dream, it’s a testament … It’s a testament of faith and also is a very encouraging sign for me that I can do it. I can achieve it; I can go after it.”

This is a message that courses through a lot of this song, and we have a feeling that will inspire people all over the country as they hear it.

Will it help her win the show? It could, but Toneisha likely understands already that she is entering this finale as an underdog. She is the only wildcard singer left and with that in mind, she knows that she needed extra help to make it here. At the very least, she’s going to need to gain a little bit of ground on Todd Tilghman … and then we’ll see where things happen when it comes to every single other person who is a part of this show.

What do you think about Toneisha Harris and her "My Superhero" original song?

