Outlander season 5: More behind-the-scenes Sam Heughan goodness







At the moment, we’re in the midst of a lengthy waiting period for more Outlander episodes on Starz. Filming for season 6 has not begun, and more than likely you’re not going to be seeing it for quite some time still.

So with that in mind, why not spend a little bit of time getting some behind-the-scenes love? If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see some photos from Sam Heughan from back when he was wrapping up season 5 production. That feels like forever and a day ago! Time moves at such a strange pace now, and there is something very odd about looking back at a time when everyone was on set together. Season 5 in particular is such a unique batch of episodes for this show — whether you think about the premiere flashback, the silent-movie footage with Roger, or the Claire visualizations in the finale, there were a lot of big risks.

Seeing behind-the-scenes photos from any cast member is a reminder of everything that goes into the show — there are some funny, introspective moments in between the ones that are fully in character. You form a family with these people and you want to document the experience. It makes up months of these cast members’ lives, and it’s all for the sake of giving viewers an hour of quality programming to watch a week. We never lose sight of that.

Let’s hope that there are more great moments for all of the Outlander cast and crew on set — but first, the world has to get a little bit better and healthier. That’s always going to be the top priority here. It has to be.

What was your favorite Outlander moment from Sam Heughan this season?

Some bts on the last days of shooting…. pic.twitter.com/nLEVkq2UJo — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 17, 2020

