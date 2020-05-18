Songland video: Griffen Palmer’s ‘Second Guessing,’ Florida Georgia Line







There is another new episode of Songland coming to NBC tonight, and this episode is going to be featuring Florida Georgia Line! The country duo have found some crossover success, in addition to being very popular in their own individual genre.

So what’s going to be so appealing to them musically? The videos below give you a sense of some of the songwriters who are going to be entering the show with some fantastic material.

Griffen Palmer – He comes into Songland with a track entitled “Second Guessing” that was lovely subdued and also a little romantic. There was a beauty in the simplicity of the song, from the lyrics to the overall messaging. It’s also a nice little trick of the title versus when you hear it in the episode.

Shawn Austin – We’re talking here about a former baseball player who feels like singing is his original passion — his song is “Ain’t Going Nowhere,” and it combines a lot of different genres and styles into something great. This is a song with a little bit of pop and R&B in there, and we do think that the catchy hook will be super-appealing for these two.

Lukr, “Hopes High” – This is a guy who totally looks like a mountain man — he’s a performer who has a cool style and is looking to create music that appeals to a lot of different audience. The versus were super-cool, but we think that the chorus probably needs to stand out a little bit more.

What do you want to see on tonight’s Songland season 2 episode?

