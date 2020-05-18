American Idol 18 finale results: Is Just Sam or Arthur Gunn winner?







Who is the winner of American Idol 18? We knew entering this finale, it was one of the more unpredictable races that we’d seen. Francisco Martin, Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, Dillon James, and Jonny West all squared off in order to determine who would be the winner at the end of the show, and this was a highly contested competition to say the least.

Judging from the fact that Arthur Gunn had one of the most powerful performances of the season, we wanted to think the he could win. Yet, Just Sam had that bonus duet with Lauren Daigle to “You Say,” and guys like Dillon James have a history of doing really well in a show like this.

Basically, what we’re trying to say that it’s very hard to predict what American Idol voters are going to do the majority of the time.

The two are…

Just Sam and Arthur Gunn! We anticipated Arthur, but Just Sam was somewhat of a surprise given that a lot of trends pointed more towards an Arthur vs. Francisco showdown at the very end.

In the end, the big winner of the competition is Just Sam! Once again, another surprise … but Sam is a tremendous vocalist and we’re sure that she is going to have a great future. At the end of the end of the episode, she had a chance to help lead a rendition of “We Are the World” alongside Lionel Richie.

What do you think about the American Idol 18 finale?

Do you think that the right person won? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get even more news. (Photo: ABC.)

