Baptiste season 2: Is it renewed at BBC, PBS? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s finale, can you expect a Baptiste season 2 to arrive eventually at PBS and BBC One? Within this piece, we come with a little more information on the subject. (The timing couldn’t be better, given that the first season is wrapping on PBS today.)

Earlier this year, Deadline was first to confirm that you will see Tchéky Karyo and company back on the air for another season — not only that, but another spectacular name in Killing Eve actress Fiona Shaw is poised to join the cast. The publication noted that season 2 could potentially be the series’ last, so that is something to keep in mind whenever the series does air. Filming was slated to kick off earlier this year but like with many other shows, there are likely delays due to the global health crisis. Our hope is that a season 2 could arrive in both the UK and the United States next year, but we’ll have to be patient to see whatever news comes out.

One of the things to remember is that even if Baptiste ends next season, it’s hardly a short run for the title character. They first originated over on The Missing, and there are some claims that the second season here is going to take some cues from it when it comes to looking at an array of time periods.

As for the episode count, we would not expect Baptiste season to be substantially longer than season 2, mostly due to the fact that the most British television tends to operative with a short-run philosophy. While it may feel like somewhat of a shame to only have six episodes of something within a given season, the network would much prefer something short than something that feels stretched out or unsatisfying because of it.

Of course, we will have additional information about a Baptiste season 2 the moment it is available.

