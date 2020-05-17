





As we prepare for tonight’s finale, why not go ahead and share some of the early Family Guy season 19 premiere date hopes on Fox?

If you didn’t know, the great news is that the long-running animated comedy is going to be back for another season … not that this should really be all that much of a surprise to anyone. It remains an enormous global success story and one of the most headline-grabbing animated shows that Fox has. It feels like it’s in that spot now where it will last just about as long as everyone wants it to. Also, people need a show like this at a time where there is a lot of negative feelings and sadness in the world.

While there are a number of major television productions that are going to find themselves delayed due to the health crisis, the good news is that Family Guy is not going to be one of them. You will have a chance to see season 19 premiere at some point this fall, where it will air in the same exact timeslot that it has as of late. Because the show can do a lot of work remotely, it’s not facing anywhere near the same restrictions as a number of programs that are currently delayed until early next year.

Could Family Guy address what’s going on in the real world? We think it’s possible, if only because they do occasionally take on real-world issues. Yet, some of it may be based on how much longer a lot of this lasts. We don’t think that there is going to be a huge appetite for a wide array of further stories within this world.

We expect to see more new episodes at some point in late September/early October. Hopefully, there will be something more on the future of Family Guy as we get a little closer to that time.

