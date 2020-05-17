Bob’s Burgers season 11 premiere date hopes over on Fox







Following tonight’s big finale, are you curious to learn the Bob’s Burgers season 11 premiere date, plus more on what could lie ahead? Within this piece, we’ll offer you news on this subject and a whole lot more!

Let’s go ahead and kick things off here with the good news: You will see the award-winning animated comedy back for more new episodes this fall. The show is going to retain the same 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot that we saw for a good portion of this current season, and we don’t foresee there being any end in sight. Even if Bob’s Burgers isn’t necessarily generating some sort of record-setting ratings at the moment, it does have a dedicated audience and stands to produce a good bit of money for the network.

While a lot of series out there are facing some substantial delays due to global health crisis, this is not something that should be impacting Bob’s Burgers in a major way. So much of the work on this series can be done remotely and through that, it doesn’t seem as though there is anything to worry about when it comes to the long-term future. Granted, there’s been work done on episodes this fall for quite some, so there’s never been any reason for worry.

As for when we are going to be seeing the show return beyond this fall, odds are it will be in either late September or early October. There is not an official announcement made at the moment by Fox, but we do imagine that there will be something more that comes trickling out over the next couple of months. Even in this atypical fall, we do think that Fox would like some stability when it comes to their programming.

