World on Fire season 2: Is it renewed? PBS premiere date hopes







Is a World on Fire season 2 going to be coming to PBS in the future, following the events of the big finale today? Within this piece, we’ll offer a little more news on that very subject!

Let us begin, first and foremost, with the good news — it does appear as though more of the historical drama could be coming. We know already that the BBC has renewed the series for a second season, and that gives us hope that PBS will once again air it. The network has long been a destination for a number of British series, and we don’t foresee there being any reason to doubt that continuing in the future.

Ultimately, and even with the show’s setting in mind, we do think that there are a lot of different directions the story can go. We have plenty of hope that there will be some action, drama, chaos, and also a little bit of romance. This is a show that can deliver a wide array of different variables depending on whatever the mood may be.

As for when the series will be back, that’s going to be a little bit up in the air. We’re left at the moment to think that it could be back in 2021, but the global health crisis right now is putting a major delay on just about everything. Everyone has to stay patient, since that is the only way that things are going to be better — and also better in a safe way.

No matter when the show is going to come onto PBS, odds are that it is going to be a stretch of time following its arrival on the UK. With a few exceptions (Victoria even aired sooner stateside), the vast majority of the shows at the moment air in Britain before coming stateside.

