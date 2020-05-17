





Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our part to answer this question — and with that, also look more towards the future.

We don’t want to keep you hanging here for too long, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment on the air tonight. Last week’s installment was the season finale and through that, we’re going to be left waiting for a long time to see what’s coming up. We may be waiting forever based on whatever the network decides when it comes to the show’s future.

Do we think that The Rookie is going to be coming back for some more episodes? For the time being, we remain fairly optimistic that there are going to be some more episodes. The ratings for the series are the most part solid, so we have no reason to doubt that the future of the show will be announced over the course of the next several weeks. It could remain in the Sunday timeslot, where there could be a wide array of fascinating cases and stories to tell.

The biggest thing that the show has to wrap up, though, is simply this — the huge cliffhanger at the end of season 2 when it comes to John Nolan’s future. He is caught up in a nasty situation at the moment thanks to Armstrong, and it seems as though he’s going to be framed for a crime he did not commit. Is there a good chance that he will be able to clear his name? We’re optimistic, but we also acknowledge that there could be some other consequences to everything that happened at the end of the season.

Hopefully, ABC will announce their fall schedule soon — with that, fingers crossed that The Rookie is on it, and there are many more seasons to come of the Nathan Fillion drama. Filming may be delayed if it comes back, and we’re going to have to be patient due to the global health crisis.

