Duncanville season 2: Is it renewed at Fox? Premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Duncanville season 2? Within this piece, we’ll offer you some of what we know right now!

Let’s kick things off here with the news from earlier this spring, if you missed it — the animated comedy is coming back for another season! Despite the ratings for the show being somewhat lackluster, this is a series that could still be profitable for Fox. Not only that, but there is a big-name cast behind the show and you have Amy Poehler on board as an executive producer. This is the network banking on talent and giving the writers time to craft some exciting stuff down the road.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn has to say:

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block … Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

So when can you actually see a Duncanville season 2 on the air? Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that it’s not going to be on in the fall. Fox unveiled their fall schedule a little bit earlier in the month, and Bless the Harts is taking its timeslot on the air. The plan, with that in mind, is likely to premiere Duncanville in the winter/spring next year — more than likely we’ll see the show back on Sunday nights. This animation block has been a staple for Fox for so many years now that it’s hard to fathom a situation where they start to do something different.

In the end, be patient — you’re going to be forced to wait for quite a long time in order to realize what stories are coming up!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Duncanville season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







