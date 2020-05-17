Batwoman season 2 premiere date hopes for Ruby Rose, cast







Want to see the Batwoman season 2 premiere date on The CW … or at least some early expectations for it? Following the events of tonight’s big finale, go ahead and consider this your early source!

The good news at the moment is that there is going to be a season 2 for the Ruby Rose series, so that’s at least one thing that you don’t have to worry about. We know that there’s going to be a need for further closure following the events of the finale, but you’re going to have to wait a rather-long time in order to see it.

Late last week, the network officially confirmed that the new season is going to premiere in early 2021. Why the wait? It has to do with the current health crisis that is delaying productions all over the world. This appears mostly to be a cautionary move in case production is forced to start a little bit later than usual. We don’t get a sense that there is a plan to cut down on the episode order; rather, The CW just wants to be patient and operate with safety in mind first and foremost.

As for what we want to see, getting more closure on the current Alice arc has to be front and center — beyond just that, we hope that season 2 can continue to take as many different influences as possible from the comic. It’s great to inject a couple of Batman or Batman-adjacent villains into the mix like Husk, but at the same time this show deserves to have a chance to find and maintain its identity at the same time. Keep things dramatic, dark, and allow for a further balancing of Kate Kane’s personal life to some of her time as Batwoman.

Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense as to what the Batwoman season 2 premiere date is by the time that we roll around to the fall. Patience, in the end, is going to be a virtue.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Batwoman

What do you want to see right now when it comes to Batwoman season 2 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







