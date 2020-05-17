Billions season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Axe’s past; Chuck’s new future







As we prepare for Billions season 5 episode 4 arriving on Showtime next week, opportunities seem to be on the horizon. For Chuck, he seems to be intrigued about getting back to his old stomping grounds as a professor at Yale. Yet, at the same time he’s not relinquishing any of his duties. There is just a great deal of stuff that is almost constantly on his plate.

So will it be too much for Chuck? We hardly think that; instead, we think the gig may send him down some exciting new roads. Axe is also looking for some new angles within his own life, but a lot of it this time around is going to have him looking back. (Apparently, he’s now done giving his son’s headmaster a hard time over threatens of expulsion.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Billions season 5 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Axe’s latest move takes him back to his roots but puts him in Mike Prince’s line of fire. Chuck steps into a new role and meets an intriguing colleague. Taylor tries to salvage a missed opportunity. Wendy takes on an interesting new client.

Wendy’s new story is a part of what excites us the most at this point in the season. We think that there are going to be some opportunities to explore a little bit further how she’s handling people across multiple different firms. She’s got their respect, but can she keep it? Also, we think that there are also some questions regarding how the divorce situation with Chuck is going to given that these sort of things can often go from bad to worse. We don’t know how you could expect this situation to be all that different.

