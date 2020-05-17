The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale video: Jamie & Trevor prepare







Are you ready for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale to arrive on ABC come Monday night? This show has been at times ridiculous, but also at others surprisingly entertaining. There are also some couples who at least have some opportunity of being together after the show.

Are Jamie and Trevor one of them? Well, they have been together from the end of the first episode onward! There are some feelings that are there between the two, and they are ready to try and impress in their final performance as a couple together. The sneak peek below gives you at least some sense of what is coming in the finale, as Jamie prepares/does some vocal exercises as she prepares to be in front of the judges.

We know that the producers of Listen to Your Heart are doing their best to make a meal out of some of Jamie’s vocal theatrics before a show. We get it — it probably comes across as strange to most viewers! Yet, these are exercises that a lot of singers do before going on stage. She’s also battling nerves more so than a lot of the other singers are.

At the moment, we’d probably put Jamie & Trevor as #2 among the most-likely contenders to win the whole show … whatever exactly that means. It’s still rather hard to piece together how exactly you will! Chris & Bri still remain #1 on the list for a number of different reasons, from their overall musical chemistry to their romantic chemistry, as well. It feels like these two could genuinely make it!

