The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale spoilers: Chris & Bri look ahead







Coming up on Monday’s The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale, you are going to see a few franchise staples. Think in terms of fantasy suite dates, more musical performances, and also a battle to win the show … whatever that even looks like.

One of the things that we do have some confidence in at the moment is this: Chris and Bri have a future together. They are probably one of the most romantic couples we’ve ever seen come about due to this franchise. It feels already like they’re destined to be together for a long time, and they’ve already professed that they love each other, as well. The sneak peek features the two of them preparing for a fantasy-suite date and their final performance, and they also talk about a future together and just what that could look like.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

Music City – Nashville – is the backdrop for the stunning final competition to see which couple will capture the opportunity for musical fame and fortune and the love of a lifetime. Before Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, and Rudi and Matt perform in front of their largest audience yet, they are surprised to discover they will go on fantasy suite dates to decide whether to take their relationship to the next level and if they can see a future together. How much will this change the dynamic between the partners? The couples prepare to wow the celebrity judges with their stage chemistry and musical talents and grab the brass ring. However, their growing anxieties compel this to be a true test of who can manage their feelings to deliver their best-ever performance and win the competition on the season finale.

Could we get a proposal at the end of all of this? We’re sure that is what producers would love, but there really is no guarantee.

