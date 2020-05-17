American Idol finale: Scarypoolparty, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina returning







Tonight’s American Idol 18 finale is airing in a matter of hours! Over the course of the two hours, you’re going to have a chance to learn who is the season 18 winner. Beyond just that, though, we’re also going to see some memorable performances from past contestants and also current judges alike.

So what are you going to have a chance to see? For starters, Lionel Richie is going to perform a new version of the classic “We Are the World” alongside notable former contestants Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery. There are a lot of former winners in here, plus also some people who are just known for their incredible voices. It’s nice that we’re going all the way back to season 2 here!

Meanwhile, per an official ABC press release, here are some of the other performances you’re going to have a chance to see throughout the night…

-Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo and Top 11 to perform a medley of iconic Aretha Franklin songs

-GRAMMY winner Lauren Daigle and Top 5 to perform 3x platinum hit “You Say”

-Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker to perform “Bless The Broken Road”

Remember Doug Kiker? He is the garbageman who won over much of America in the early going — his audition went viral, but he didn’t end up making it super-far in the season.

-Luke Bryan to perform his new single “One Margarita”

-Katy Perry to perform her new single “Daisies” in its first-ever TV debut

