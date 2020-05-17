Outlander video: Richard Rankin on Roger’s huge season 5 transformation







We know that this weekend is tough for many Outlander fans, and for good reason. After all, there is no new episode airing on Starz! We’re going to be stuck waiting for quite some time for new episodes, but there are a lot of good things that we can think about for the next several months.

One of the biggest ones is the dramatic transformation over time of one Roger MacKenzie. Think about the man he was early on in the series and the man he eventually became. He was a bookish man in the present, romantic but also reserved and not suited for any sort of battle. Yet, in the past he’s been kidnapped by the Mohawk, nearly hanged to death, and also gone through all sorts of emotional pain that took him a substantial amount of time to recover from.

Richard Rankin was brilliant throughout the season, and in the video below he looks back at much of his character’s journey leading into the big story at the end of the finale — him taking a life as a means to help avenge what happened to Claire. This is not an act the old Roger was capable of, but he understands the parameters of this world and what has to be done at times for the sake of protecting family. He cares dearly for those close to him, and he also understands the need to act in whatever way is necessary. This act could change Roger … but let’s remember that he was already changed long before that particular moment. This was mostly a means to showcase it more.

Moving into season 6, we expect to see Roger and Bree continue to support their family, better find their place, and also prepare for what’s next in the Revolutionary War. We’re very excited to see what is next…

What did you enjoy the most about Richard’s performance in Outlander season 5?

