Hightown episode 2 return date: Details on what’s coming

The premiere of the Monica Raymund drama is now available on the Starz app, with the linear premiere coming tomorrow night. Without giving too much away, it’s an immersive look into a community that has parties, bright colors, but also death. Raymund’s Jackie is at the center of it everything, partying hard, doing her job as a National Marine Fisheries officer, and then eventually finding a dead body. She gets herself mixed into said investigation and, soon after, has to contend with a lot of different obstacles. Take, for example, people who question her involvement, the consequences of a night of partying, and a whole lot more.

Meanwhile, you’ll also see how the law enforcement investigating this case is stuffed full of its own problems, as well, including complicated cop – CI relations and also crime lords who are very good at pulling the strings from afar. If you love a good long-form mystery, it should be right up your alley — plus, the setting is different from any other show out there.

So let’s focus now on episode 2 — it’s airing on May 24 on Starz, and within it, all of the seeds from the premiere will sew into something more. You’ll see Jackie evolve and become so much more focused on the case she uncovered in the first place.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Hightown episode 2 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

After discovering a lead on Sherry Henry’s murder, Jackie becomes determined to solve the case. Junior finds himself trapped in a position he can’t stomach, and Ray finds he’s connecting with his C.I. Renee in ways that are not professional.

We’re excited to see what people think about Hightown overall — it’s an immersive show, and in the climate we’re in at the moment, immersion is very much needed.

What do you want to see when it comes to Hightown episode 2?

