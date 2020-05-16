Agents of SHIELD season 7 spoilers: The latest premiere guest star







The premiere of Agents of SHIELD season 7 is coming to ABC a little bit later this month, and we know that there’s exciting stuff to come! SHIELD, accompanied by their new version of Coulson, will be heading back in time in order to preserve the future.

Well, in order to make the story a little bit more complete, there will be some new faces popping in across the board. We know that Patton Oswalt is a familiar face you’ll be seeing in the premiere, and we have another small slice of casting news to report on here, as well.

According to a new report from Variety, Darren Barnet of Never Have I Ever will be appearing within the first episode (and possibly more) in a currently-mysterious role. This is often what this show does — give you a few details without some context. We’re going to have a chance to see a lot of exciting drama within this first episode, and it’s easy to foresee that Barnet could be an ally of SHIELD … yet, they’re also going to have many enemies who are going to pop in from all different directions.

What we mostly wonder is this: How many other mysterious castings lurk underneath the surface? We have a feeling that there are some other secrets beyond what’s coming — take, for example, some callbacks to Agent Carter. Meanwhile, there could be Easter eggs to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a chance to dive back before anything even existence, and there’s no guarantee that they will stay there. We want to dive into all sorts of different eras and see as much of a rollicking adventure as possible!

