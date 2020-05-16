Stargirl series premiere spoilers: The Courtney Whitmore origin story







The Stargirl series premiere is going to be coming to The CW on May 19, one day after the show launches over on DC Universe. What can you expect in here? It’s going to be an origin story … but not exactly one like you’ve seen in a while.

What makes this show a little bit different than others? Well, for starters there is no hurry to suddenly make this character ready to accept the life of a hero. She starts off here as a normal high-school student, but things are going to change for her rather quickly. This show should be lighthearted, energetic, and still have a spirit of adventure. We know that it’s got a pretty great cast including Luke Wilson and Amy Smart.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Stargirl series premiere synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

SERIES PREMIERE – When Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart), stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Trae Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#101.) Original airdate 5/19/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Hopefully, the unique airing structure for Stargirl will be enough to make it a hit across multiple platforms — DC Universe desperately needs some more hits, and with the Arrowverse coming to a close this weekend for the season, it feels like we desperately need some more programming to carry us through the summer, as well.

