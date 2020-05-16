The 100 season 7 poster hypes up anomaly mystery







Are you ready for The 100 season 7 to premiere on The CW this Wednesday? We have a feeling that this installment is going to be littered with mystery, big reveal, and interesting character arcs.

Yet, based on the poster below, the feels like the show is going all-in on the mystery — whether it be the anomaly that sucked in Octavia and Diyoza or something otherwise. This is something that is going to have a pretty dramatic effect on the start of the season, and it’s probably only going to get crazier from there on out.

Given that this is the final season, there’s going to be a need to keep things even more cryptic than usual. There is a real sense that lives are in danger, and also that Clarke, Bellamy, and everyone else won’t be able to predict what is next. They just have to find a way in order to survive.

Beyond just that, there is the synopsis with more details if you haven’t seen them already:

SEASON PREMIERE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701). Original airdate 5/20/2020.

Oh, and there is still that backdoor spin-off pilot coming a little bit later in the season. Our hope is that by the time that this episode airs, we’ll know whether or not it is going to be on-schedule. That’s something that The CW is still keeping close to the vest at the moment … mostly because the entire schedule is still up in the air, to a certain extent.

What do you think is going to be coming on The 100 season 7?

