Star Trek: Discovery spin-off with Anson Mount, Ethan Peck coming







Just in case you needed some great Star Trek news to get you through the weekend, here it is — in addition to there being Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and everything else currently planned, there is also a new series coming featuring Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One. The title? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

We can already tell you what we want from this show — nostalgia, imagination, and adventure. These are the central tenets to this franchise in our mind, and even the title suggests that this is going to be coming. Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn are poised to reprise their roles on the series; for more, check out what CBS All Access’ executive vice president/head of programming Julie McNamara had to say:

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ last season … This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”

You can also see the three cast members expressing their love and appreciation for the fans below — all of these performances were awesome in season 2 of Discovery, and now there’s more freedom to explore them further.

Beyond the shows mentioned in here already, remember that CBS All Access also has Star Trek: Short Treks, the upcoming animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and then also a spin-off in development starring Michelle Yeoh. This is a lot to bank on a single franchise, but remember that there’s probably a pretty darn good reason for it: The franchise is delivering for the streaming service and delivering big. There is reason to have hope in the future, and we think the messages of Star Trek are sorely needed in times like these.

Unfortunately, we do think that it is still a rather-long wait to see this or many other shows in the Star Trek universe due to what is going on in the real world. We know that Star Trek: Discovery may have some more new episodes coming, but the wait for them is very much up in the air.

What do you think about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds coming in the future?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! (Photo: CBS All Access.)

