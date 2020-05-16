Supernatural season 15: CW poster hypes up final seven episodes







The path to Supernatural season 15 finishing its run is not an easy one. Originally, the goal was for some of these episodes to air this spring … but the current health crisis blocked it. There are still some scenes that need to be filmed, and rather than isolate the final handful of episodes on an island of their own, The CW has taken a different approach. They’re holding onto the final seven episodes of the Jared Padalecki – Jensen Ackles series, with the goal to be airing them this fall.

As a matter of fact, when you look at the network’s fall schedule, the final episodes of Supernatural are the biggest selling point in a sea of unscripted fare and other acquisitions. They’re already trying to promote these episodes as an event — see the poster at the bottom of this article for evidence!

So what is the plan for finishing the series up? The hope is that the remainder of the series can be shot prior to Jared Padalecki picking up work on his Walker series, which is slated to premiere at some point in 2021. Everything is dependent on production being able to start, but we’re hoping that it will start to be safer within the months ahead.

As for what we’re expecting to see, there were at least some details out there about “Last Holiday,” an episode originally slated to air this March before it was pulled:

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514).

For everything else … let’s just say that you’re going to be waiting for a good while. The CW’s not going to be in any hurry to rush details out to people … and nor should they be.

What do you think is going to happen on the final episodes of Supernatural?

Let us know in the comments! We know that it is a long wait, but we’ll have more news for you here the moment that it starts to roll in. (Photo: The CW.)

The final 7 episodes are coming this fall to The CW! #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/CJS1m8vxGk — Supernatural (@cw_spn) May 14, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







