ABC Renewal Watch: The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Stumptown, more







Will The Rookie come back for another season? What about A Million Little Things? While nothing is confirmed at the moment with some of your favorite ABC shows, we do think now is a great time to further examine what’s going on with some of these shows in our Renewal Watch series.

ABC, out of all the major broadcast networks, is the one juggling the most shows at the moment. They’ve already renewed Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Station 19, but many other series currently hang in the balance. Where do they stand? Here’s a quick verdict from the outside looking in.

The Rookie – The Nathan Fillion drama generated some decent ratings this spring following American Idol, enough to make us reasonably hopeful in its return. Sunday nights at 10:00 have been difficult for ABC in recent years and this show is at least steady there.

A Million Little Things – It may not be officially renewed as of yet, but go ahead and consider the series a lock. It has solid ratings and a dedicated audience, both live and in terms of DVR viewers.

Emergence – Alas, we think that the high-concept drama is a goner. Despite a good bit of promotion leading into the season, the series just couldn’t find much of a consistent audience.

Stumptown – The toughest decision that ABC will make when it comes to their dramas. Its live average (0.5 in the 18-49 demographic) is not great, but the show does have a good legion of fans. If it gets canceled, be prepared for a lot of rallying to save it elsewhere.

For Life – It has good DVR numbers and a powerful story — we’d hopeful for at least one more batch of episodes.

The Baker and the Beauty – Its live averages are only down slightly from Stumptown. Yet, in general midseason shows often are quicker to be canceled, and we cannot say that we’re incredibly optimistic here. (It does have a better chance of coming back than Emergence.)

Note that due to the current health crisis, we could see some changes — ABC may opt to keep more series, for example, since it may be easier than moving forward with some shows that they don’t have the same sort of confidence in long-term.

Which ABC dramas do you want to see return?

Which ABC dramas do you want to see return?

