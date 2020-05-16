Blindspot season 5 episode 3 promo: Who is the surprise visitor?







We know that the bad news when it comes to Blindspot at the moment is this — you’ll be waiting for a while for the next episode. Season 5 episode 3 is not slated to air until a week from Thursday, which means we’re going be waiting a good while to see some other surprises the writers have in store.

Yet, it does seem like a particularly-awesome surprise is lying on the other side of this hiatus … and also on the other side of a door. If the promo below is to be believed, that feels very strongly to be the case. “Existential Ennui” looks like an episode where a surprise visitor could end up having a critical role in what happens to the team. We can’t quite figure out if it’s a good or bad thing, but there are theories out there already about who it could be. Is it possible that Avery turns up, or is a presumed-dead character going to come back into the fold? One of the more intriguing possibilities is that it’s somehow Reade … but that’s probably unlikely based on the information that we have so far.

Want more news on Blindspot in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then view our series playlist. More news is coming before long!

Beyond the identity of the surprise visitor, there are a number of other big stories to be excited for at the moment. Take, for example, the possibility that we’re going to be seeing Weitz forced into a perilous decision as he finds his allegiances torn. He’s obviously Team Jane/Weller, but he’s stuck under Madeline’s rule. There’s a good chance that all of this ends rather badly for help, so let’s hope that someone out there is willing to throw him a metaphorical life preserver.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blindspot

What do you most want to see in regards to Blindspot season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







