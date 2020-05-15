Blindspot season 5 episode 2: Patterson’s first name revealed!







We know that we’ve been waiting for it for quite a long time now and it’s finally official: Patterson’s first name has been revealed on Blindspot.

During tonight’s new episode “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” a moment between the character and her father Bill Nye (played by, of course, Bill Nye) ended with him revealing her actual name in casual conversation: William. Yes, that’s right — Patterson is actually named after her father! Hence, the decision to go by her last name instead. She uses her mother’s last name, but combines that with the first name of her dad.

Insofar as name reveals go, this one is rather ingenuous — we really wondered for a long time what Martin Gero and the writers behind the scenes to make all of this waiting worthwhile. It’s a very hard thing to pay off! This one just works because it offers up a good reason why Patterson doesn’t go by the name. Not only that, but it does also offer a good bit of insight on her relationship with her family.

All in all, this is the sort of stuff that we wanted on the final season of the series — big reveals that honor the entirety of the journey and make the whole experience feel rather fun and worthwhile. Of course, that goes along with an epic central narrative, which includes the battle for Jane and some other characters to clear themselves of wrongdoing and stop Madeline.

What do you think of the reveal of Patterson’s first name on Blindspot?

