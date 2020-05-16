Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Boss on key premiere challenges







At the moment, there is still a hope that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 could premiere this fall on ABC. Yet, there’s a pretty clear difference between a hope and a guarantee. Just because we want to see something more happen doesn’t mean that it will.

We don’t want to spend too much time focusing on the what-if associated with this, though, largely due to the fact that there are too many variables at play. Instead, let’s try to answer the following — how does the show compensate for what it doesn’t have? There are events that have transpired over on sister show Station 19 that make it almost impossible for the series to jump back to when they left off with the season finale. Certain stories will have to be moved and shifted about from the scripts that were planned.

For some more news on the future of Grey’s Anatomy in video form, watch the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist — once there’s other news to report on, we’ll have it for you here.

Yet, there are certain stories that need to be addressed — think in terms of the aftermath of what happened with Teddy, or DeLuca trying to determine how he moves forward. The show has the challenge of having to tell stories within the past, while also jumping forward and telling others in the present. In speaking more on that, be sure to see what showrunner Krista Vernoff had to say in a new E! News interview:

We can’t just pick up with the plan that we had for the finale as the premiere. I don’t think that’s gonna work … I think that we have some material in the can that we want to air in some way, and I think that we will take what was going to be episode 1622 and we will keep some of the storylines, but we have to find a way to turn it into a premiere, and premieres and finales are different from, you know, random episodes. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.

Our guess is that season 17 will mix present-day stories with flashbacks in the early going — that way, you get some more closure to key storylines while also introductions to some other new stuff!

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on Grey’s Anatomy, including some other insight on the future

How do you think Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will address planned cliffhangers?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for even more insight on what’s next. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







