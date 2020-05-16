The Blacklist season 8: How long could Katarina Rostova stay put?







Entering The Blacklist season 8, we know that Katarina Rostova is poised to be a big part of the story. As for how much, though, that’s what we are left to wonder.

A part of the mystery when it comes to Katarina and her status entering season 8 is the fact that we don’t know if she was meant to last through the end of season 7. If we were to guess, we’d say that she was likely to see her arc concluded in some way. We had predicted previously that a “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion” episode would have tied together some loose ends.

With that said, what if it didn’t? What if Katarina was poised to stick around for a good while longer? There is a case to be made that she continues to play a role on a Liz vs. Reddington showdown, one that could last some extended period of time. We can already envision on some level what that would look like, let alone how it would play out.

Our feeling remains the same, though — Katarina’s arc should be at least temporarily wrapped up within the first several episodes of season 8. We don’t want to see Liz and Reddington at odds for the remainder of the season, and we do think that there are potentially some other villains out there in the midst. Think in terms of Neville Townsend, the architect for the Townsend Directive, or maybe some other dangerous people who are in the blackmail file known as the Sikorsky Archive.

One of the reasons why this show continues to be great is rather simple — it continues to change and evolve. There are always going to be some other threats lurking and you want to explore some of these dynamics. The hard part, as you would expect here, is going to be waiting. There is, after all, no new episode for at least the several months … if not longer.

What do you want to see from Katarina Rostova moving forward on The Blacklist season 8?

