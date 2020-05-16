Killing Eve season 3 episode 6 sneak peek: Villanelle at a hockey game







Killing Eve season 3 episode 6 is set to air on BBC America tomorrow night, and on the surface, this one looks to be fun. Then, you remember some of the darkness that lies within.

Let’s start with a superficial read for what is going on — Villanelle doing what she can to get under Konstantin’s skin while at a hockey game. She’s blowing an air horn, making loud noises, and seemingly doing whatever she can in order to bring attention to herself. There is a good bit of humor in this, mostly in that it is a prime example of how Villanelle can find a way to make almost any situation about herself. The funniest part of this is her not even realizing which team she is ultimately supposed to root for.

Yet, there is also one other part of this that is worth noting, and that is the simple suffering that she has just incurred. At the end of this past episode, Villanelle was leaving her family home after blowing up the house and killing her mother. She did all of this after realizing that she would never be accepted there — she’s struggling with being accepted anywhere. Even her relationship with Eve ended with disaster and mistrust — sure, they did kiss on the bus, but it seems like they teeter constantly between chaos and something else entirely.

It feels very much at this point like we are gearing up for a nervous breakdown with Jodie Comer’s character, and given her proficiency for killing people who get in her way, that stands to be a pretty terrible thing for anyone who gets in contact with her. We feel for Konstantin already.

