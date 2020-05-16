Good Girls renewed by NBC for season 4; return date hopes







While we’re still waiting for the renewal futures of a number of different shows, NBC has finally made things official when it comes to the future of Good Girls. You will see Mae Whitman, Retta, and Christina Hendricks back on the air for more!

Late this afternoon the renewal news came in, and by and large we would say that this isn’t too much of a surprise. Even though the live ratings for the series are rarely ever a home run, there is a real tendency for Good Girls to deliver per all of the digital measurements. We’re pleased to report that this happened yet again here. This show is incredibly popular when it comes to DVR views and streams, and we certainly hope that the network does find a way to take this model and apply it to a number of other different series moving forward.

Given that Good Girls did not technically get to finish filming their current season due to stuff going on in the real world, our hope is that they will be able to polish that off when they return filming … whenever that is. Hopefully, productions are able to resume later this year and with that, we can see the series back on the air again in the spring. We think it’s possible that there won’t be too much interruption when it comes to season 4 here just because of some fortuitous timing … but it is all really due to a number of different factors outside of anyone’s control. This is not going to be a situation that is going to have clarity for many more months — if anyone thinks they have a firm handle on how this impacts the entertainment industry now, they’re wrong.

Hopefully, the good news here also means good news for another series in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which has a similar model to Good Girls and a very loyal following.

