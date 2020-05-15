The Blacklist season 8 premiere date hopes for James Spader, cast







What could The Blacklist season 8 premiere date be over at NBC? Within this piece, we come bearing some of our early speculation!

The first thing that is worth pointing out at here is pretty obvious — there will be a season 8 coming. The renewal was announced weeks ago, and that enabled the writers to build towards another season with that very thing in mind. We know that season 7 didn’t get to wrap up filming as they had planned, so there already some episodes that are planned. Whether or not they are changed remains to be seen, but there is a lot of material still worth exploring.

As for the big mystery at the moment, it revolves around just when the series will be able to return. That’s complicated. Filming for just about every show out there is suspended due to the global health crisis, and there is no clear sense as to when production will be happening. It may be even longer than some other shows due to The Blacklist filming in New York City. At the moment, we’re not expecting the show to return until early 2021 — it’s better to be cautious than to make any false promise. If it happens earlier it’s great, but we don’t think you can feel too great about the odds given the current state of the country.

Now, we just have to figure out whether or not season 8 will be the final season — nothing is 100% at the moment. No matter what the producers and NBC decide, we just hope that there is enough advance word to give us a fitting end — one so many longtime fans of the show deserve.

