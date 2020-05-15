Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? The complicated season 5 future







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll offer up an answer to that question … and also then look to the future.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now, though — you won’t be seeing the Lucas Till-led action series on the air tonight. What gives? Well, last week’s episode was the finale … at least to a certain extent.

Want to get some more news on MacGyver in video form? Then remember to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more news coming up.

The situation with MacGyver is a little bit complicated, at least in that there were some episodes beyond episode 13 that were filmed. Yet, CBS is choosing to hold on to some of them — this gives the post-production team time to get things together, and also the cast and crew time to get back and film the scripts they didn’t get to complete.

At the moment, our feeling is that we will see MacGyver return at some point this fall — most shows are being held until early 2021 (at least per the official CBS schedule), but it has an advantage with some stories already filmed. We don’t expect there to be any airing this summer.

When the show returns, what we want to see is some of these characters move on past the big Codex showdown. Hopefully, we can get some great action sequences, different stories, familiar faces coming back, and then also potentially more of the new Desi / Mac / Riley love triangle. We don’t think that this will be a part of the story forever, but it is something that could play out for a little while. As long as it doesn’t become a soap opera, it could prove to be very much fun.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







