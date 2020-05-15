Lucifer season 5 will have longer episodes, EP confirms







At this point, it’s not altogether easy to find teases when it comes to Lucifer — just think about how few and far between they are! At one point, it felt like season 5 could’ve been available on Netflix around now, but the current health crisis seems to be slowing everything down. We’re left with question marks about the premiere date, let alone all of the details about the episodes and what’s next for the characters involved.

Hopefully, at least this new tease helps to make you at least a tiny bit more excited about some of what is coming next. In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Ildy Modrovich notes that most of the episodes in season 5 are between 50 and 60 minutes each. Isn’t that welcome? You’re not only getting more episodes this time than in season 4, but also longer ones. If you were to break this down and compare it to a standard broadcast episode (which runs between 40-43 minutes), 16 episodes of Lucifer season 5 could be closer to around 19 or 20 of a broadcast show. That depends, of course, on just how long the episodes are.

Of course, there is also another question mark in when the remainder of season 5 is going to be filmed. We know not everything was wrapped up, but since the first half of the season is at least done filming, it may be able to come out a little bit sooner. We still don’t want to draw too many assumptions, though — the first batch of episodes will be done when they’re done. It’s better to have everyone safe than rush into anything. Patience is a virtue, but it can certainly be tough sometimes.

Hm… mostly sworn to secrecy. Mostly… Because I CAN tell you that ALL the episodes are SUPERSIZED. Between 50 and 60 mins each. (IE: we’re long-winded mo fos this season.) #LuciferSeason5 #Lucifer #LUCIFERONNETFLIX https://t.co/KS0eCbZjdG — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) May 13, 2020

