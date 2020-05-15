





The Station 19 season 3 finale contained surprises aplenty, but none are more stunning that the one involving Andy’s mom. At the end of the installment, we learned that the character is not actually dead — instead, she’s been hiding out and for some reason, Andy never figured out the truth until now.

The closing minutes of the episode do set the groundwork for a crazy season 4, one that should explore new dynamics and questions — and with that in mind, we’re going to be rolling them around in our brain for many months to come.

In speaking more about this big surprise to TVLine, here is a little bit of what executive producer Krista Vernoff had to say:

There’s so much unsaid, so much unknown. What happened? Why did her father tell her her mother was dead? What happened between [Pruitt and his wife] is such ripe, fertile ground for Season 4. We’re really excited to get into it. We know what happened, but Andy doesn’t.

Andy trying to figure out what’s going on with her mother is one big part of the story — but then, there are also questions in regards to what’s going on with Sullivan. He woke up from his surgery by himself, without his wife by his side. He did create a mess of his life this season, but now there’s a chance that things are going to get even crazier from here on out. Here is what Vernoff had to say on this subject:

It seems bad, doesn’t it? That relationship has beautiful possibilities, but Andy was a mess all season. She said she doesn’t regret [marrying Sullivan] because her father got to walk her down the aisle… but [between Ryan and Pruitt’s deaths], she’s a wreck. That was our refrain in the writers room — Andy’s a wreck. She doesn’t know which way is up. Does that mean she’s not in love with Sullivan? No. She can be in love with Sullivan and be a wreck. The marriage could be both a perfect balm and a mistake. I’m not sure what it is yet. But for sure, she’s not been a good wife!

We weren’t sure that the writers were going to be able to give us so much content and a Grey’s Anatomy crossover component in this episode, but they pulled it off! We have reasons for hope in season 4, but also ones for grave concern.

What did you think about the Station 19 season 3 finale?

What did you think about the Station 19 season 3 finale?

