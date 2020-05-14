Station 19 season 4 premiere date hopes Jaina Lee Ortiz, cast







Following tonight’s finale, it makes some sense to be excited for Station 19 season 4 … though the premiere date seems forever away.

At this point, fans of the firefighter drama are probably used to waiting. Season 3 didn’t start until midseason due to A Million Little Things having a big spot on the fall schedule. Now, season 4 could be in a similar position — albeit for a totally different reason. Due to the global health crisis, there is no guarantee that Station 19 and many other series are going to be able to get back on set anytime soon. A season 4 may not be ready for the fall, and ABC could put off the premiere until the new year because of it. The irony is that with How to Get Away with Murder ending, we actually do think that Station 19 was going to get a spot on the fall schedule. The ratings have been good for the series and the enthusiasm is there.

When Jaina Lee Ortiz and the rest of the cast do come back, we’re hoping that there are going to be some opportunities to see more relationships be explored — and also people get on their way to finding more happiness and peace. Andy definitely needs it after all of the death that surrounded her this season. Meanwhile, Maya needs an opportunity to try to understand why people are concerned over her behavior. We’ll have to wait and see if Jackson and Ben continue to spend so much time together — Jesse Williams has ironically been a part of this show just as much as he has been Grey’s Anatomy as of late.

We think that over the next week or two, we’ll at least get a sense as to what ABC is planning for the future of Station 19 — at least in terms of whether it is airing at some point this fall or early midseason. Beyond just that, we feel like we’ll be waiting for a little while longer to get an official premiere date. Until casts and crew can actually get back to work, everything else is in a holding pattern.

