





We were very-much prepared entering the Station 19 season 3 finale for there to be surprises just about at every turn. Yet, we were completely unprepared for some of them. Take, for example, the great presence of Grey’s Anatomy characters across the board. Or, the fact that Maya cut off a big chunk of her ponytail after recognizing the truth about her father.

This was a big episode, and it almost felt like a Grey’s Anatomy finale at times. Yet, the end here was very much all about Andy and some of the other firefighters.

One of the big questions that we had throughout was precisely what was going to happen when it comes to Andy and Sullivan. The latter underwent a risky surgery at the end of the episode, one that did put his future into a degree of danger. The fact that Dixon got arrested may attribute somewhat to Sullivan having a possible future … if he can handle the addiction that is going to plague him. He made it through the surgery, but there are still questions that remain. Meanwhile, Andy was also looking for what happened in regards to her mother’s side of the family. She knew that there was a secret buried there, and she had to figure out what it was.

Oh, well it’s a REALLY big secret … Andy’s mother is alive. How that happened, and what got us to this point, is a big mystery for season 4. It’s high time that we figure ALL of this out … right?

As for Maya and her own romantic life, she made a decision to go and try to fight for her future. She went to Carina, admitted that she had feelings for her, and that she was sorry for everything that happened. It took a little bit of encouragement from Teddy, but it happened! The two are back together. That’s good news for Maya and Carina … at least for now.

