Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 return date: Angelina’s wedding

Well, the bad news at the moment is simply this: There is no new installment of the series next week. Yet, when the show is back on May 28, it will be bringing you an event that is very much hyped: Angelina’s wedding! You’ve been looking forward to seeing this for quite a long time, and we’re sure that it will be romantic, serene, calm, and … okay, who are we kidding. It’s going to be messy. Just about every other thing when it comes to the show is, and that includes some major life developments.

So what is going to transpire here? The promo below gives you a little bit more insight on that! It seems as though right in the middle of the wedding, Angelina’s fellow cast members are going to have a moment … one where they could end up being booed by the other attendees. That’s a problem. We know that Angelina’s had a rocky history with pretty much everyone, but that could go completely out of control here.

As if that wasn’t enough for you, at one point during the wedding Angelina is going to decide that she doesn’t want the cameras there anymore. Given that most of the crew was hired to be at said wedding, we’re pretty sure that this is not going to go over altogether well. Our hope is that this will be an episode that isn’t a total disaster — after all, that’s not the sort of thing that anyone should really hope for! You want the drama mixed with some sort of satisfying ending when the dust settles.

Let’s just hope that whatever is in here is enough to be worthy of the extended two-week wait.

Buckle up, b*tches! When we return in 2 weeks, the dramer is just getting started #JSFamilyVacation… 👀 pic.twitter.com/JEtl1UAs3j — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 15, 2020

