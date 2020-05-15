Blindspot season 5: Where is Reade? Rob Brown’s future







Where is Reade on Blindspot season 5? Within this article, we’re going to give you an answer as to that … just in case you’re behind on the show.

For some more news when it comes to Blindspot in video form, check out some of our most-recent thoughts at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any other updates … we also have a full playlist with some other updates all season long.

Well, we do come bearing a little bit of bad news now — Reade is gone. The character died on this past episode and pending some miracle, he’s not coming back. We don’t know how the character would find a way to come back based on everything that just happened to him. It would take someone finding Reade at the very last second and saving him, and it does feel like the odds of that happening are, at least at the moment, not exactly high.

Yet, with this being said, don’t expect Blindspot to just forget about this character, either. There are plans to continue to have references to Rob Brown’s character throughout the remainder of the series, and we personally think that you probably will see Reade again in some shape or form — whether it be flashbacks or dream sequences. We would imagine in particular that his death will hit Zapata especially hard. She went through so much in order to get back to being the person she once was and now, not having the person she loves is going to be an enormous void.

We’re going to miss seeing Reade as a part of the Blindspot team … though of course we remain excited to see precisely where the remainder of the story is going. There are still a number of different stories to come!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Blindspot, including further insight on what lies ahead

Do you miss Reade already on Blindspot season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







