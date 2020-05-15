Blindspot season 5 episode 3 return date for Jaimie Alexander, cast







Are you interested in getting the Blindspot season 5 episode 3 return date — or, at the very least, more insight on what’s next? Go ahead and consider this article your view into the future!

Before we do too much else now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment of the Jamie Alexander series on the air next week. It is super-strange that we get new episodes only to lose them almost immediately after the fact, but such is the way of things for the NBC show.

Luckily, this break is only going to be for one week and on May 28, you will see the show back with an episode that is going to be dealing with a significant threat. Jane and the rest of the team will have to take on a threat that could whittle about at them, one by one. Meanwhile, Madeline is going to continue to wage war over at the FBI … which is really bad news for Weitz given that he’s spent some time doing his best double-agent impersonation. Suffice it to say, there is a lot of different content that is going to be firing at you in all directions here.

Want a few more details all about what to expect? Then we suggest that you check out the full Blindspot season 5 episode 3 synopsis:

05/28/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI. TV-14

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5 episode 3?

