The Good Fight renewed for season 5; season 4 ending early

Let’s begin with the former — we’re getting the Good Wife spin-off back on the air with another batch of episodes! This is a show that has become a tentpole for CBS All Access. It continues to draw good ratings and positive attention for itself. Meanwhile, we also know that there are a lot of creative possibilities that this show can still explore. The Good Fight is, to be frank, a very good series! It does a great job of being able to bring you some fantastic character development, while mixing in there some great, topical content at the same time.

Of course, we do now have to move over to the bad news … and there was really only so long that we could avoid it. The current fourth season is going to be shortened by three episodes due to what is going on in the real world. For the time being, the plan is for the final episode to be the one airing on Thursday, May 28.

In speaking on this further, here is what executive producers Robert and Michele King had to say in a statement (via TVLine):

“It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season … It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

Our guess is that much like with some other shows out there, elements of this current season will be folded into season 5. Of course, we do expect a few changes along the way given that this is a series that does need to keep up with the times.

What do you think about The Good Fight being renewed for another season?

