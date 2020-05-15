Siren season 3 episode 9 spoilers: ‘A Voice in the Dark’







Next week on Siren season 3 episode 9, be prepared for chaos … a lot of chaos. This is one entitled “A Voice in the Dark,” and at the center of it is a terrible situation in Britsol Cove. We’ve been expecting a peak for the Tia storyline for some time, and it could be coming now as an attack is about to descend on the town. Is Ryn and company prepared for that? We do think that there are some causes for concern there.

Want to get a few more details now on what you can expect? Then we’d suggest simply to check out the full Siren season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

Tia unleashes a deadly attack on Bristol Cove. Ryn, Ben and Maddie race against time to find a cure for Xander’s mysterious illness, while anticipating Tia’s next move. Baby Hope returns to land to reconnect with Ryn.

Are we going to have to rely on Baby Hope to provide (natch) hope during a time like this? That feels possible, mostly because we are swimming in the midst of a lot of other drama. It remains to be seen if Xander is going to make it through this, if Bristol Cove is going to be the same, and if we’ll see things get any better in the final stretch of this season. There are reasons to be excited, but also reasons to be nervous.

Of course, we think that these reasons are going to be accelerated further by the simple fact that there is no news at the moment as to whether or not there’s going to be a season 4 coming up. We’re still waiting for some sort of renewal news there!

One more question to wonder entering this episode is this: Who could this voice in the dark ultimately be?

