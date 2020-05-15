In the Dark season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Truth Hurts’







Are you interested in learning more about In the Dark season 2 episode 6? Prepare for an episode entitled “The Truth Hurts.”

What’s going on here? Well, Murphy and Felix are going to continue to find themselves in a precarious position, and one that could come with its fair share of consequences, as well. This is certainly a season that is exploring some new horizons, and we’re not sure what the end result of some of this is going to be at all. There will be a lot of struggle moving forward — yet, also some surprises. Some of them could be positive! Yet, don’t expect this show to move us too far towards happiness too early on in the season.

For some more news, remember to check out the full In the Dark season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

HELP ME – While Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) juggle their personal extracurricular activities with the demands of drug dealing, Jess (Brooke Markham) finds herself inextricably in Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) crosshairs. Trey (guest star Dewshane Williams) has Darnell’s (Keston John) back, and Max (Casey Deidrick) finds himself at the end of a rope. Josh (Theodore Bhat) continues to seek Murphy’s assistance with his challenging circumstances, while Dean (Rich Sommer) contends with Chloe’s (guest star Calle Walton) newfound rebelliousness. David Grossman directed the episode written by Malarie Howard (#206). Original airdate 5/21/2020.

So what’s happening beyond this episode? We thought we’d give you a brief sense of what’s coming for season 3, given that the show was not on either the fall or midseason schedule over at The CW. What we’re likely looking towards at the moment is a season 3 premiere date that is going to be in the spring or the summer, but there will be more time to analyze that down the road. For now, just relish in the fact that the show is coming back for more!

