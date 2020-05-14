Is Tommy new tonight on CBS? The future of Edie Falco series







Is Tommy new tonight on CBS? We would definitely understand if last week’s new episode left you eager for more.

After all, there are a number of things that this show is bringing to the table, week in and week out. Think in terms of a great performance from Edie Falco, topical police drama, and a chance to see something with at least some Blue Bloods comparisons that is not the Tom Selleck drama itself.

Unfortunately, this is where the very-bad news starts to come into play. There is no new episode of Tommy coming on the air tonight — not only that, but there likely will never be another. Last week, the show was one of several that was canceled by CBS, with low ratings seeming to be the biggest factor in it. Last week was the finale, and it was also the series finale.

Is there a chance that something could happen at the last-second to change around the fate of the series? We suppose that in theory, the short answer to that is “yes.” However, at the same exact time we wouldn’t have many expectations of anything since it’s hard to imagine another network sweeping in and picking up a fairly pricey show that they probably won’t be able to premiere for a very long time. The future for scripted shows right now is in a tough place, given that it is not entirely clear when any of them are able to go back to work.

So for now, we think that it is probably best to enjoy Tommy for what it was — a great but short-lived police drama. If there’s a way for something more to happen here, it’d be great … but we think that we’re spreading false hope if we were to sit here and offer up really positive odds.

